RINDGE — Recent Franklin Pierce graduate Marta Turmo, who spent the past two seasons as a back for the women’s soccer team, is returning to her home country of Spain to play professionally.
Turmo, a native of Barcelona, signed a contract with Madrid Club de Futbol Feminino (Madrid CFF), the club announced late last week. Madrid CFF competes in the Spanish Primera Division, which is the highest level of women’s soccer in the country, and among the most prestigious women’s leagues in the world.
“I will always be grateful for Coach [Jonathan Garbar], Franklin Pierce, and obviously, my teammates, for being one of the pillars in my everyday life,” Turmo said after signing her deal. “I am ready for challenges, new goals and new approaches to achieve them. I know it, I can feel it. What I will say is that I will never forget where I come from and that I will carry [Franklin Pierce women’s soccer] with me forever.”
Twice already in 2019, Spanish teams have set records for attendance of women’s soccer games at the club level. In January, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao played before a European record of more than 48,000 in Madrid. Just two months later, in March, Atletico Madrid topped the world record, against Barcelona, as the two played to a crowd of 60,739. Turmo’s Madrid CFF competes in a league with the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and squads fielded by other globally-recognized soccer clubs.
“Marta Turmo is a national team-level competitor, and embodies all the characteristics of an elite, and program-defining, leader,” Garbar said. “Marta has achieved something that so few competitors are ever capable of earning: no regrets. She is absolutely prepared for this next phase of her career, and our program is privileged to have been represented and led by such a relentless student-athlete and unique spirit.”
Turmo joined the Franklin Pierce roster in 2017 after two years under Garbar at Monroe College. As a senior in 2018, she was a consensus All-America Third Team selection, receiving the honor from both the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC). She was also a consensus All-East Region First Team pick, and also earned Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference First Team accolades from the Northeast-10 Conference. As a junior, she was a USC All-East Region Second Team and an All-NE10 First Team selection.
Turmo excelled in the classroom at Franklin Pierce as well. With a GPA north of 3.70, she earned Academic All-America Third Team honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) this past fall, along with Academic All-Conference accolades from the NE10. She was the NE10’s women’s soccer Sport Excellence Award recipient, which recognizes one student-athlete from each sport for their combination of athletic and academic accomplishments. CoSIDA bestowed her with Academic All-District First Team honors as well.
The Primera Division season is slated to begin in September. Madrid CFF will be entering its third straight season playing at Spain’s highest level.