Franklin Pierce junior Kosta Maniatis of the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, for the week ending on Nov. 7, as announced on Monday by the league office, according to a press release.
It is his second selection as Goalkeeper of the Week this season.
In Franklin Pierce’s regular-season finale last week against No. 23 nationally ranked American International, Maniatis stopped the only shot on his goal as the Ravens picked up a 1-0 win.
On the season, Maniatis has played in 15 games for the Ravens, including 14 starts. Over 1296 minutes of action, he has made 15 saves against 22 shots on goal to post a .773 save percentage, a 0.35 goals-against average, and a 14-1-0 record.
The No. 4 nationally ranked Ravens (17-1-0) are back in action on Wednesday, when they host Southern New Hampshire in the semifinal round of the NE10 Championship at 4 p.m.