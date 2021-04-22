EASTON, Mass. — For the third straight week, sophomore Julieth Nwosu of the Franklin Pierce University women’s track and field team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Field Rookie of the Week.
This time around, she added NE10 Field Athlete of the Week plaudits as well.
Nwosu picked up a pair of wins last week when the Ravens were in action at Eastern Connecticut State. She took first place in the shot put (12.55m) and the discus (40.10m), and also finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.75). Nwosu’s discus mark was a new program record and is the top distance in the NE10 so far this season.