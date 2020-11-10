The Franklin Pierce University Ravens will be competing this winter, starting in January, according to Franklin Pierce athletic director Rachel Burleson.
Fans will be allowed in attendance, but there will be limited capacity as well as mask and social distancing requirements.
Per NCAA suggestions, athletes taking part in high-risk, indoor sports, such as basketball, will be tested three times per week. The lower-risk sports will also be tested regularly, but not as frequently.
The amount of testing will not be a problem, Burleson said, but potential travel restrictions might. The Northeast-10 Conference includes schools from four different states — New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.
Depending on the progress of the pandemic in the upcoming months and how each state’s governor reacts, travel restrictions between states could affect the NE-10’s winter sports plans.
For now, plans for a winter season at FPU are in full swing and only time will tell if or how that could change.
“We’re moving forward with winter sports,” Burleson said. “We want to see some competition.”
Burleson said plans for spring and fall sports in 2021 are also continuing.
“We’ll have a pretty full slate of competition,” she said.