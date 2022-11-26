RINDGE — On Monday, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team boards its flight to Seattle, Wash. with a chance to add its name to a list of national champions.
Depite having a few national contenders over the last few years, it’s been since 2007 since Franklin Piece put its name on that list.
The Ravens — ranked No. 1 in the nation — will head to Interbay Stadium on the campus of Seattle Pacific University in hopes of bringing back the NCAA Division II national championship trophy. The semifinal matchup is scheduled for Thursday Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. EST and the championship game will be played Saturday Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. EST, both games at Interbay Stadium.
Thursday will be the first NCAA semifinal appearance for head coach Ruben Resendes and the rest of the Ravens. Resendes took over the program in 2019, taking the team to the Elite Eight. After a shortened 2020 season due to COVID, Resendes made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021 before losing in a heartbreaker. Now, the Ravens have taken the next step.
“To be here is obviously special,” Resendes said. “Obviously, we’re excited, and we know that we’re a little bit green in terms of when we get down there, but I think that’s going to be the case for all the teams down there, so we just have to do our best to prepare. All the small details will make a difference in the end.”
Those small details have led the Ravens through a loaded Super Region 1, picking up wins over No. 21 Notre Dame College (OH) in the second round, No. 12 Davis & Elkins in the Sweet 16 and No. 6 University of Charleston (WV) in the Elite Eight.
“We’re excited about the final four,” said graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel, a team captain. “We created something special with the group. That is the way that we got to the final four. We are so happy, and we are so excited. The best is coming.”
Sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues — the team’s leading scorer with 20 goals — described this year’s team as a “family.” He, and Resendes, both said that is what sets this team apart.
“We have not just fantastic players, but fantastic people,” Rodrigues said. “Most of us are from Spain or Portugal, so we speak almost the same language, so we understand each other pretty well. We just enjoy our time off the field. We talk about the game. That all translates to the field.”
“When you get to this level and you go this far, there is something different happening with the team,” Resendes said. “I think it boils down to the type of people you have on the team. We have guys that are not even traveling to Seattle who are putting in the most thoughtful messages in our group chat and giving speeches after games and coaching guys from the sidelines. We have guys on the sideline that genuinely want what’s best for the team. Not that we haven’t had that in the past, but that is at an extremely different level in this year’s team.
“We’re just blessed with really, really good people and a great culture within our team, and I think that — along with a little good luck and good fortune throughout the year — has allowed us to have a good season,” Resendes added.
The team is still thinking about last year’s gut-wrenching loss to Millersville University in the Sweet 16 — a loss in penalty kicks which abruptly ended the Ravens’ national championship hopes. That’s been motivation for the tight-knit group.
“We all finished last season with a sensation that we could’ve achieved much more,” said Rodrigues. “We worked a lot and came back even better than last year. We are happy but we have to keep going because we still have two more games to win.”
“At the beginning of the season, we told the new players, ‘We have to do it. We have to be motivated. We have to be ready to win big things,’ ” Anchel said. “We did it and now we have to enjoy the moment. We’ve had an idea all this season that we have to go game-by-game. That’s our philosophy.”
The first hurdle for the Ravens (23-0-1) will come against unranked Lake Erie (12-7-5) in the semifinals. The Storm has put together quite a Cinderella run through the national tournament thus far, pulling off two penalty kick victories — including an upset over No. 4 Saginaw Valley State in the second round.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 9 Colorado State University-Pueblo (18-3-2) earned its spot in the semifinals after taking care of business in Super Region 4, upsetting No. 5 St. Mary’s (TX) in the Sweet 16 before beating unranked Northwest Nazarene in the quarterfinals. CSU Pubelo’s opponent will be determined on Saturday once No. 19 Rollins and No. 23 Barry complete their postponed quarterfinal game. Rollins had a 1-0 lead after the first half, before heavy race force the game to be postponed to Saturday.
Because teams are reseeded heading into the semifinals, Franklin Pierce (the top seed) is already matched up with Lake Erie (the lowest seed).
Down to the best of the best, the rest of the way won’t be easy for this undefeated Franklin Pierce team, but the guys aren’t putting too much pressure on themselves moving forward.
“It’s just a game, we have to go play 90 minutes, enjoy,” said Rodrigues, who has played for national championships back in his home country of Portugal. “If we put a lot of pressure on ourselves, we’re going to end the game regretting what happened. … Be in the moment, focus, play your game and everything else will take care of itself.”
And they certainly feel like there’s plenty more to accomplish for this team.
“We have to do the last step,” Anchel said. “We have to try to win the national championship.”
