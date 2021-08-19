The Franklin Pierce men's soccer team was picked first out of 13 teams in the Northeast-10 Conference preseason poll, the league announced Wednesday.
The Ravens earned nine first places votes and 141 points to edge out Adelphi, the 2019 NE10 regular season champions.
The Crimson and Gray also were among the Top 25 teams in the country in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Preseason Poll announced earlier this month. Franklin Pierce was slotted No. 5 overall in the rankings.
Despite a shortened spring 2020-21 season, the Ravens completed the year with a 3-0-0 record and were No. 2 in the final national rankings.
During the 2019 season, Franklin Pierce posted a 15-4-2 mark overall, including a 10-2 conference record. The Crimson and Gray tabbed the No. 2 seed in the NE10 Tournament and defeated Bentley, 5-1, in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals, ultimately falling in penalty kicks. The Ravens went on to win a pair of matches in the NCAA Championship Super Region 1, before falling to Charleston (W.V.) in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals, capping off their season ranked seventh in the nation.
Franklin Pierce will begin its 2021 season hosting Nyack College on Thursday, Sept. 2, for its home opener at Sodexo Field at 7 p.m., before welcoming Queens (N.Y.) on Saturday, Sept. 4, for a 5 p.m. matchup.
Northeast-10 Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Franklin Pierce
2. Adelphi
3. Southern New Hampshire
4. Le Moyne
5. Saint Rose
6. American International
7. Southern Connecticut State
8. Assumption
9. Bentley
10. New Haven
11. Stonehill
12. Saint Anselm
13. Saint Michael's