Riding off the coattails of two of the best seasons in program history which culminated in an undefeated campaign and National Championship in NCAA Division II last season, the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team was voted No. 1 in the country in United Soccer Coaches’ preseason top-25 poll release last week.
In the program’s last two seasons, the Ravens went a combined 45-1-1, including back-to-back Northeast-10 Conference championships. The Ravens finished last season 25-0-1 and defeated Colorado St.-Pueblo 2-0 in Seattle to claim the program’s third national championship.
Colorado St.-Pueblo came in at No. 2 in the preseason poll, followed by Barry University (Miami, Fla.), Lake Erie College (Ohio) and the University of Charleston. Pierce defeated Charleston and Lake Erie in the NCAA Tournament enroute to last season’s title.
The Ravens are frequent flyers with the United Soccer Coaches organization. In 2022, former head coach Ruben Resendes and his staff were named National Staff of the Year and sophomore forward Braudilio Rodrigues received USC National player of the year shortly before he was drafted 55th overall in the Major League Soccer Super Draft by New York FC.
Resendes departed Rindge after last season, accepting the head coach job at Division I Bryant in Rhode Island.
The university named Travis Brent head coach in December. He was assistant coach at Charleston and prior to that was an assistant at Francis Marion in South Carolina.
The Ravens will kick off their 2023 campaign at home against Queens College on Sept. 2.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.