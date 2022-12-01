SEATTLE, Wash. — Javier Gutierrez had his moment.
Make that plural: moments.
The senior scored twice in the second half of Thursday’s NCAA Division II semifinal match to lead the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team to a 5-2 win over Lake Erie (Ohio) College at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
Franklin Pierce (24-0-1) moves on to face the winner of the second semifinal between Barry (12-3-4) and CSU-Pueblo (18-3-2) in the national championship game. Those teams face off today at 5 p.m. EST at Interbay Stadium.
The Ravens will play for the national title on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST. It’s the first NCAA championship appearance since 2007 for the Ravens, when they last won it all.
Gutierrez’s first goal Thursday couldn’t have come at a better time.
Down 2-0 at halftime, Lake Erie scored quickly in the second half — in the 50th minute — after sophomore Connor Mautino found some room coming down the left side of the pitch and buried his shot into the opposite side of the net. Franklin Pierce goalie Javier Torres — who played all 90 minutes for the Ravens — got a finger on the ball but didn’t get enough.
The Ravens had controlled the game up until that point, but Lake Erie was right back in it.
For a minute, at least.
In the 51st minute, Gutierrez made it 3-1, then eight minutes later he did it again to put the Ravens ahead 4-1.
Vicente Valor Martinez recorded the assist on Gutierrez’s first goal, a perfectly placed ball through the Lake Erie back line, and Gutierrez just took care of the rest.
It’s Gutierrez’s first multi-goal game of the season.
Senior Younes Addar got the scoring going in the 31st minute, then assisted on senior Marc Lopez’s insurance goal in the 37th minute.
Franklin Pierce controlled possession for much of the first half, creating scoring chances from almost the first minute. But the Ravens couldn’t finish, as Lake Erie’s defense held tough and disrupted the Ravens’ offense just enough to keep it off the board.
Until the 31st minute, that is, when sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues — who had been creating scoring chances throughout the first half hour of play — found Addar streaking into the box on a cross, and Addar finished with ease, breaking the scoreless tie.
The goal opened things up for the Ravens, and Lopez took advantage six minutes later for the insurance goal which took the Ravens to the locker room ahead 2-0.
The teams traded goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, then it was all Ravens the rest of the way, as Javier Gutierrez and Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez both scored in the final half hour.
Lake Erie sophomore Teddy Baker scored for the Storm in the 80th minute, but it was too little too late.
Torres wasn’t called on often in net, but made a save in the first half and allowed the two goals (one in garbage time). Torres will likely be in net in Saturday’s championship game, as senior Kosta Maniatis — the team’s normal starter — did not make the trip to Seattle for an undisclosed reason.
Thursday was Torres’ seventh appearance in goal this season and the first time he played back-to-back games. He also played all 90 minutes of the Ravens’ win over Charleston (WV) in the national quarterfinals on Nov. 19.
The Sentinel will be providing live coverage from Seattle throughout the Ravens’ national title run. Follow Chris Detwiler on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler for live updates or visit sentinelsource.com.
