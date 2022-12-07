Franklin Pierce men’s soccer head coach Ruben Resendes will leave to lead the men’s soccer team at Bryant University, according to an announcement made Wednesday and confirmed by FPU athletic director Rachel Burleson.
Resendes led the Ravens to a Division II national championship this past weekend — the second national title in program history. The team finished with a 25-0-1 record this season, which is tied for the most wins by a D-II national champion.
Bryant University — a Division I school in Smithfield, R.I. — plays in the America East Conference, along with the University of New Hampshire. The Bulldogs are coming off a 3-10-1 season.
"It was very clear from the moment I stepped on campus that the vision and ambition they have for Bryant Athletics and the men's soccer program matched my motivation and drive for success,” Resendes said in the announcement. “I look forward to creating a championship culture and a tradition of excellence both on and off the field here at Bryant.
"I would like to thank President Mooney, Athletic Director Rachel Burleson, Associate Athletic Director Jen McKilop, and Assistant Athletic Director Zach Emerson for the opportunity to lead the men's soccer program at Franklin Pierce over the last four years," added Resendes. "I would also like to thank all of the players, staff, local community, and alumni for making my time at FPU so special. I wish the program nothing but success moving forward."
Resendes could not be reached for an interview Wednesday.
Over his four years at the helm at Franklin Pierce, Resendes built up a 63-5-4 record, including two NE-10 championships and the national title. The 2020 season — his second at Franklin Pierce — consisted of only three games due to the COVID pandemic. There was no conference championship or national title that season. That was the only time Franklin Pierce did not play in the national tournament under Resendes's tenure.
“For what he was able to do from the time he took over in 2019, through the horrible pandemic, and still making it to a national championship — not many people can say that,” Burleson said. “Ruben is phenomenal. He does everything for the right reasons. He’s a good guy.
“He recruits amazing character in his guys, and I think that’s what made us successful,” Burleson added. “I have no doubt he’ll be successful wherever he’s at.”
Franklin Pierce was ranked No. 1 for much of this season, with its only slight blemish coming as a draw to Le Moyne College, which the Ravens avenged in the Northeast-10 championship game with a 2-0 win over the Dolphins.
Resendes was also a top assistant coach at the University of Vermont before serving as the head coach at Dean College, where he built up a 33-3 record. He also worked for the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer as a scout for the First Team and Academy and coached the U23 Academy teams.
The Fall River, Mass., native played two seasons at the New England Revolution Academy before enjoying a successful career at Southern New Hampshire University where he earned All-America honors and three All-Region selections.
“I am incredibly excited to welcome coach Resendes and his wife Kate and daughters Ainsley and Gabriella into our Bulldog family," Bryant athletic director Bill Smith said in the announcement. “The coaching accolades, recruiting network and proven track record of success that Coach Resendes brings to Bryant made him the perfect fit to lead our program into the future.”
As of Wednesday, Franklin Pierce has yet to name a replacement head coach.
“We’re doing our due diligence,” Burleson said. “We know we’re going to have a tremendous pool of candidates, so we want to make sure we hire someone with the same mission and values and can continue his culture with the program.
“We wish [Resendes] the best of luck,” Burleson added. “He’ll always be a Raven.”
