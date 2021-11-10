It was four major awards, nine All-Northeast-10 Conference selections and a trio of All-Rookie Team picks on Tuesday, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team dominated the NE10’s end-of-season awards, as announced by the league office, according to a press release.
It was nearly a clean sweep for the Ravens on the major awards front, as graduate student Carlos Ferrando Felis was named Player of the Year, graduate student Javier Nemesio Garcia collected Defensive Player of the Year honors, junior Kosta Maniatis was selected as Goalkeeper of the Year and head coach Ruben Resendes nabbed Coach of the Year accolades.
Ferrando Felis was previously recognized as NE10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. For the other three Ravens, it marked their first career major conference awards.
The “of the Year” awards earned spots on the All-NE10 First Team for Ferrando Felis, Nemesio Garcia and Maniatis. They were joined by graduate students Jonas Cervera Anchel and Alan Kehoe, to make it five Franklin Pierce players on the First Team.
Four more Ravens claimed spots on the All-NE10 Second Team: graduate student Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez, graduate student Pedro Juan Vicente, graduate student Aaron Acevedo Artes and senior Aitor Aguado.
In addition, freshmen Bernardo Prego, Braudilio Rodrigues and Vicente Valor Martinez all landed on the NE10 All-Rookie Team.
The Ravens are back in action Wednesday, hosting SNHU in the semifinal round of the NE10 Championship at 4 p.m. at Sodexo Field.