RINDGE — Seven members of the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team received Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-East Region accolades, according to a press release on Tuesday.
The yearly honors were highlighted by a major award winner as well as a collection of four First Team honorees.
The major award belonged to sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues, who was named the D2CCA Player of the Year. Rodrigues also joins senior teammates Kosta Maniatis and Aitor Aguado, and graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel on the First Team podium.
Juniors Vicente Valor Martinez and Bernardo Prego, along with graduate student Jesus Gonzalez Diaz each earned D2CCA Second Team accolades.
Of the seven recipients, two Ravens had previously earned All-Region honors from the D2CCA, as both Maniatis and Cervera Anchel were each named to the All-Region First Team in 2021.
This season, Rodrigues has been a dominant offensive force for the Ravens, leading the NE10 conference in all offensive categories while currently ranked first nationally in total assists (17), and tied for second in total goals scored (20). The sophomore forward has appeared in all 19 contests this season for the Ravens with 18 starts.
As the last line of defense, Maniatis — the team’s goalie — has also posted a career year with Franklin Pierce, with 16 starts and 1506:08 minutes played. Across that span, the senior keeper has gone 16-0-1 with a .773 save percentage, having only allowed five goals with a career-best 12 shutouts. His 0.30 goals against average this season is currently the third best in D-II.
Midfielder Cervera Anchel has also produced on a consistent basis for the Ravens this season, ranked fifth nationally in total assists (14). As a whole, the third-year returner for the Ravens produced a line of 7-14-28 and has started in all 22 contests this season for Franklin Pierce.
Defender Aguado rounds out the list of First Team honorees, and has been a front and center piece for the Raven backfield this season, also having started in all 22 contests throughout the campaign. During that time, Aguado helped the Ravens to a single season program record for fewest goals allowed, having only allowed three during the regular season with 16 total shutout victories.
The Ravens (20-1-0) push onward in the NCAA Division II championship, and will return to action this Thursday as they face-off against No.5 Davis & Elkins at Sodexo Field for the third round. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.
