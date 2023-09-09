RIDNGE — When the United Soccer Coaches put out the NCAA Division II national men’s soccer rankings ahead of the 2023 season, they might have had French 19th century writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr in mind.
“Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,” Karr inked — the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Welcome to the new year with Franklin Pierce men’s soccer.
The Ravens lit the D-II landscape on fire last year and left everyone in the dust enroute to a 25-0-1 season that was capped off with the program’s second national championship and the first undefeated season in D-II since 2015.
The Ravens entered the 2023 season back atop the national rankings.
But that ranking is one of the only things that carried over from last year.
The Ravens have a totally new look, and a totally new groove.
Fromer head coach Ruben Resendes moved on to Division-I Bryant University in Rhode Island, just a stone throw from his hometown in Fall River, Mass. With him went a handful of transfers from last year’s Ravens roster.
Last year’s top goal scorer Braudilio Rodrigues (20 goals, 22 assists) was an MLS draft pick and plays for the Tacoma Defiance, an affiliate team for the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Next Pro, the third tier of the United States soccer league system.
Of the 92 goals the Ravens scored last season, returners account for just 18 of them.
Enter head coach Travis Brent. He came to Rindge via the University of Charleston in West Virginia where he spent four years as assistant for another program that has championship pedigree in D-II, winning it all in 2019. They were bounced from last year’s tournament in the regional final by the Ravens. Prior to his coaching days, Brent played collegiately at Marshall University and professionally in the Netherlands and in the U.S. in the USL Championship.
When the Ravens took the field for their season opener, graduate forward Younes Addar was the only player in the starting 11 that made a start for Pierce last season. Returning midfielders Caleb Williams and Joao Valente moved into starting roles after factoring off the bench last season.
Everyone else was new.
“It’s a challenge, right?” said Brent. “Which I think is more exciting than a nonchallenge.”
“Preparing, organizing, strategizing then also trying to get the culture and identity how I like to play rather than years past, I think is the most exciting part,” Brent added. “We do have a core group that returned who have been great leaders. The difficulty obviously is getting the new guys integrated with returning players but also with us, the coaching staff, because we’re also new.”
But through two games, the Ravens look as dominant as ever. Addar scored twice in a 3-0 win over Queens College on Sept. 2 and added two more in a 6-1 win over Bridgeport on Wednesday.
“I like it because it’s a new system,” said Addar after the season-opener against Queens. “Me and a lot of the players have never played that system but I think that’s very dangerous for the other teams because we saw it went well. We played a new system and played it just once. It will keep getting better.”
Addar also noted that despite having plenty of new faces in the starting lineup, the Ravens still are the No. 1 team in the country and the defending champs. The Ravens know every team they face will have them circled on the calendar.
“It’s about having a mentality that you can’t take a day off,” said Brent. “Not just from the opposition, but also from the players within our own team. Everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to show they can do something. So internal competition is what’s driving our own competition. Our biggest motivator is ourselves, and it should be.”
