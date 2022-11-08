INDIANAOPLIS, IN — For the second straight season, the No.1 ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team was revealed as the top seed in Super Region 1 of the NCAA Championship, per the official announcement made by the NCAA on Monday evening.
As the top-seed, the Ravens will once again serve as the hosts for the first and second-round contests, beginning with a first-round showdown between No. 8 Notre Dame College-Ohio (15-4-2) and No. 9 College of Saint Rose on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Ravens, who are coming off of their second consecutive Northeast-10 title, received a first-round bye and are seeking out their first national title since the 2007 season, and will face the winner of the opening round on Saturday, also for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
This season marks the third straight trip to the NCAA Championship for Franklin Pierce, as well as the 22nd in program history. In addition to their third straight appearance, it is also the third straight season for the Ravens as hosts for the Super Region 1.
Tickets will also be available through each day at Sodexo Field. Daily admission will be $10 for adults, $5 for children (12 and under) and senior citizens (65+), and $3 for college students (with valid institutional ID). Per NCAA policy, no complimentary admission will be permitted.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will move on to face the winners of three additional Super Region 1 host sites in the third and quarterfinal rounds, which will take place the weekend before Thanksgiving on Nov. 17 through 20. The top-ranked team to advance out of the Super Region’s second round will be granted the opportunity to host, which would remain Sodexo Field should Franklin Pierce advance.
Joining Franklin Pierce in the same bracket , No. 4 Mercy College also earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Championship after claiming their fifth ECC title and will host No. 5 Davis & Elkins College.
The final four teams will gather at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington for the semifinal and final rounds, which will be played on Dec. 1 and 3 as a part of the 2022 Division II National Championships Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.