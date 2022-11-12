RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s soccer had six different goal-scorers in a 6-2 win over Notre Dame (OH) Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament at Sodexo Field in Rindge.
Sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues — the Ravens’ leading scorer this season — scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute, and by halftime, Franklin Pierce was ahead 4-0.
The Ravens tacked on another in the 51st minute and the final goal in the 76th minute.
Junior Vicente Valor Martinez had a goal and two assists to lead the offensive charge.
“We scored so early so it gave us the possibility to have a positive attitude to bring up the game,” said Valor Martinez. “It allowed us to score more. For us, if we score one … we continue to score more and close the game early.”
Along with Rodrigues and Valor Martinez, freshman Sekou Kamara, graduate student Miguel Secades Rodriguez, senior Rodrigo Parafita and graduate student Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez scored for the Ravens.
“It’s not every game that you score early, and the longer it takes the harder it gets,” said Franklin Pierce head coach Ruben Resendes. “But we always try to score early in games. It’s not always going to happen, but when you do, it definitely gives you a little bit of room to breathe and a little more confidence.”
After Parafita put the Ravens ahead 5-0 in the 51st minute — on a perfectly-placed shot just past Notre Dame goalie Pedro Alves — Notre Dame sophomore Carlos Almeida put the Falcons on the board in the 69th minute.
Angel Pastor Gutierrez answered in the 76th minute before Notre Dame senior Kai Wagner scored his first goal of the season for the Falcons in the 89th minute.
“[Notre Dame] kept pushing, they never gave up,” Resendes said. “They scored a couple goals at the end and made it difficult for us. It wasn’t comfortable — even though the score line maybe doesn’t show it — it wasn’t comfortable at all. They’re a great team and obviously had a great season and I can tell why.”
Ravens’ senior goalie Kosta Maniatis only saw three shots on net and made one save. Maniatis has only allowed five goals in 16 games played this season.
Franklin Pierce (21-0-1) — ranked No. 1 in the nation — advances to the third round of the Division II NCAA tournament, where Davis & Elkins College (16-2-1) awaits. Davis & Elkins is ranked No. 5 in the region and upset No. 4 Mercy, 3-0, in the second round, also on Saturday. The Senators are ranked No. 12 in the nation.
The third-round matchup will be Thursday at Sodexo Field. Game time is to be determined.
“We’ll let the guys rest right now and enjoy an NCAA tournament win,” Resendes said. “These wins are not easy at this stage of the season, so we’ll let the guys enjoy it for the night, let them recover tomorrow and we’ll be back at it on Monday.”
This is the second consecutive year the Ravens have advanced to the third round of the national tournament. Last year, Franklin Pierce lost to Millersville University in penalty kicks in the third round.
“This year, we are sharper than last season,” Valor Martinez said. “I think we can make it because the group different. I feel like it’s so different.”
