Junior Vicente Valor Martinez team traps the ball

Junior Vicente Valor Martinez of the Franklin Pierce men's soccer team traps the ball from a throw-in during its NCAA second round game against Notre Dame (OH) in Rindge Saturday night. The Ravens defeated Notre Dame, 6-2, advancing to the third round of the NCAA tournament.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s soccer had six different goal-scorers in a 6-2 win over Notre Dame (OH) Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament at Sodexo Field in Rindge.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

 

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.