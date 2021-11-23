FPU men’s hockey blitzes Framingham State
WINCHENDON, Mass. — Junior Jason Ladzinski scored twice, while junior Jackson Dobek and senior Chris Stevenson had three assists apiece on Tuesday night, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team picked up its first win of the season, with a 6-2, non-conference triumph over Framingham State at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
Junior Tyler Rudek chipped in a goal and an assist along the way as well, and the beleaguered Franklin Pierce power play converted on both of its chances in the contest.
With the win, Franklin Pierce snaps a season-opening losing streak at seven games and improves to 1-7-0, while Framingham State falls to 1-8-0.
The Ravens popped a pair in the first period on Tuesday night and never looked back.
First, sophomore John Jammers sent the puck ahead to sophomore Trevor Lawler, who took a shot from the top of the right circle. Lawler’s shot was saved, but senior Alex O’Dowd put away the rebound at the right post at 6:07, for his first goal of the season.
In the final moments of the opening stanza, Stevenson and Ladzinski played give-and-go through the neutral zone, which lead to Stevenson heading a 2-on-1 rush on the left wing. He was able to feather a pass back across to Ladzinski for the one-time finish on the latter’s second of the year at 19:46.
Framingham State got one back to open the second, at 3:56. Freshman Jared Tyson chipped the puck ahead in his own zone, and then junior Matt Irwin poked it between the skates of a Franklin Pierce defender at a blue line. The result was a 2-on-0 into the offensive end, and senior Bryan Whelan took care of things himself on the right side for his first of the campaign.
Franklin Pierce answered just 43 seconds later, at 4:39. Rudek and junior Conor Foley combined to work the puck to junior Dom Norris at the top of the left circle. Norris put home his third of the season from there to reclaim the two-goal lead.
The Rams cut the gap back to 3-2 just over three minutes later.
The Ravens’ power play got its first chance of the night after the midpoint of the frame and cashed in to make it 4-2 headed to the second intermission. Senior David Cambria got the puck to Dobek at the top of the right circle, and the latter’s shot from there was saved. However, a big rebound came between the hash marks for Ladzinski, who potted a backhand from there at 11:22 to notch his first career multiple-goal game.
Franklin Pierce put away a pair of insurance goals in the third to create the 6-2 final.
Senior Adam Carman made 21 saves against 23 shots to pick up the win (1-1-0) in front of the Franklin Pierce net.