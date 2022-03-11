WALTHAM, Mass. — For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Ravens are dancing.
With a second-place finish in the Northeast-10 conference tournament, the Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament, which tips off on Saturday.
“Our guys are excited about this,” said Franklin Pierce coach David Chadbourne, the NE-10 Coach of the Year. “We’ve grown fast and it’s been a great year.”
Franklin Pierce earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region and will face No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas College in the regional quarterfinals. The teams play Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Bentley University, the host school as the No. 1 seed in the region.
The Ravens lost to Bentley in a tight battle for the conference championship.
Overall, five NE-10 schools will be competing in the eight-team East Region, as Pace University, St. Anselm College and the University of New Haven join the Ravens and Falcons in the region.
Pace, the No. 5 seed in the region, will face No. 4 Dominican (N.Y.) and No. 3 St. Anselm takes on No. 6 New Haven in a rematch of the NE-10 quarterfinals, which St. Anselm won in overtime.
If the Ravens win Saturday, they will face the winner of the St. Anselm-New Haven matchup in the regional semifinals on Sunday. Franklin Pierce beat St. Anselm twice in the regular season and lost to New Haven in the teams’ only meeting of the year.
“It’s nice to know certain tendencies of your opponent, but they know all of yours as well,” Chadbourne said of having five conference teams in the region. “At this point, whoever’s in front of you, you have to beat to move on. That’s just the way it is.”
Franklin Pierce (18-10) was led by junior Isaiah Moore, who was named NE-10 Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring at 23 points per game. Classmate Max Zegarowski ranked third in the conference in three-point shooting percentage, ending the regular season at 44.2 percent. Freshman Mohamed Traore has been the third part of the offensive triple threat, averaging 13.3 points per game in his first year with the team.
The Ravens’ 18-10 record is the best since the 2013-14 season, the last time Franklin Pierce qualified for the NCAA tournament.
St. Thomas Aquinas (26-4) won the East Coast Conference after winning the regular season conference title. The Spartans have won six of the last seven ECC championships. St. Thomas Aquinas is led by seniors Demetre Roberts (16.2 ppg), Osbel Carabello (14.9 ppg) and Grant Singleton (11.6 ppg).
Roberts and Carabello earned All-Conference First Team honors and Singleton was named to the All-Conference Second Team.
Sophomore Jamal Barnes also averaged double-digit points for the Spartans, finishing at 11.2 points per game.
The high-powered Spartan offense is averaging 86 points per game as a unit and the Spartans have won 14 games in a row, dating back to Jan. 21.
“They’re very good, obviously,” Chadbourne said. “Everybody’s good at this point. They’re much more full court. They play 10 guys, try to wear you down. They play hard. It’ll be quite a test.
“It’s just about how we handle style of play and their pressure,” Chadbourne added. “They always say styles make fights, so it’ll be interesting to see how this goes.”
The regional quarterfinals will be played Saturday with the semifinals on Sunday and the regional final on Tuesday, all at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.