WALTHAM, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team saw its 13-point halftime lead disappear as St. Thomas Aquinas came back to beat the Ravens, 76-69, Saturday at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.
The loss ends Franklin Pierce's NCAA Division II run in the East Region quarterfinals, its first tournament appearance since the 2013-14 season.
St. Thomas Aquinas (27-4) shot 54.3 percent in the second half, including low-percentage shots that seemed to just find their way to the net through the traffic of Franklin Pierce's defense. The No. 7-seeded Spartans shot 7-for-14 (50 percent) from beyond the arc in the second half to help fuel the comeback.
The No. 2-seeded Ravens were outscored 50-30 in the final 20 minutes.
“It was the tale of two halves,” said Franklin Pierce head coach David Chadbourne. “I think they wore us down a little bit. They’re a good team and we knew what we were up against. We knew they were going to try and wear us down and they did.”
St. Thomas Aquinas senior Demetre Roberts scored a game-high 20 points, including 13 second-half points.
Junior Max Zegarowski led the Ravens with 17 points, freshman Mohamed Traore had 14 points and junior Isaiah Moore had 11 points.
Franklin Pierce (18-11) was ahead by as many as 15 points early in the second half.
Moore — the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year — was limited with cramps throughout the game, particularly in the second half.
After a tight start to the game, Franklin Pierce found some breathing room in the final 10 minutes of the first half and pushed out to a 13-point lead after 20 minutes (39-26). Ten first-half points from Zegarowski and eight efficient first-half points from junior Derrick Obanor off the bench helped the Ravens build their lead. Moore also had eight in the first half.
The Ravens shot 48.3 percent from the floor in the first half. While Franklin Pierce hit only 33.3 percent of their shots in the second half, St. Thomas Aquinas hit over half of theirs.
“You try to take something away because they were scoring everywhere,” Chadbourne said. “They were getting layups and hitting 3’s. We weren’t taking anything away.”
By the 12:30 mark of the second half, the Spartans had cut Franklin Pierce’s lead to six points.
Then the lead was just three points.
Then two points.
By 7:37 of the second half, the Ravens’ 15-point second-half lead was a three-point deficit, 60-57, and the Spartans never gave the lead back.
“I thought that their pressure made us rush things,” Zegarowski said. “Our shots were rushed. … It’s hard to play against a team when they’re in your face the whole game. It was definitely tired legs, their defense and just overthinking.”
“With our style of play … we’re never done,” said Spartan head coach Tobin Anderson. “But we had one foot in the grave I thought there. It didn’t look good. So I’m really proud of the guys. … We made some shots and that got our defense going, our energy going, our press going.”
Franklin Pierce brings back all but one rostered player for next year. This season, the Ravens were picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Division of the NE-10 and ended up placing second in the division during the regular season and finished second in the conference tournament.
“In time, we’ll all feel very good about this season,” Chadbourne said. “And grateful that we did have the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament.”
The Spartans move on to the regional semifinal, where they will play the University of New Haven after the Chargers beat Saint Anselm College in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday.
St. Thomas Aquinas and New Haven play at Bentley University Sunday at 5:30 p.m.