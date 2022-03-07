WALTHAM, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team travelled to the Dana Center on the campus of Bentley University for the Northeast-10 Conference championship game against the No.1-seeded Falcons, falling 68-62 in a tight loss.
Freshly named NE10 player of the year Isaiah Moore recorded 20 points.
Franklin Pierce falls to 18-10 with the loss, while Bentley University improves to 22-4 with the victory.
To start the game, it was the Falcons who were finding the bottom of the basket with ease, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the first 4:30. Graduate student Jordan Mello-Klein finished once at the rim and once from beyond the arc helping his team to the explosive start.
The Ravens then turned on the offensive pressure to close the gap. Senior Derrick Obanor drained a pair of three-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the early comeback effort.
The Falcons took a 40-34 lead into halftime.
The Ravens opened the scoring in the second half with five straight points from freshman Mohamed Traore. Following a five-point answer from Bentley, Traore added another make from beyond the arc to electrify the Ravens’ crowd.
Moore added one of his own at the 5:11 mark of the half to give Franklin Pierce the 47-45 lead.
Similar to the first half, the second brought back and forth play between the two teams. Bentley regained the lead 52-49 and kept it for the majority of the time remaining, while the Ravens continued to keep it close, never trailing by more than six points until the final three minutes. Maxwell Zegarowski added a bucket to bring the Ravens back to within two, 64-62, in the final minute.
Bentley sophomore Zach Laput extended the lead back to four with a bucket, forcing Franklin Pierce to send the Falcons to the line over the final 22 seconds.
The Ravens earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament and will face St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday back at Bentley University. Time of tip-off has yet to be announced.