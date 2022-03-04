PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NE10 Championship round on Thursday evening after some late-game magic helped the Ravens pull off a stellar upset in the semifinal round, toppling the Southwest Division’s top-seeded Pace University, 81-75.
For Franklin Pierce, this will be just their second trip to the NE10 Championship game, and the first since the 2012-13 season.
The Ravens were strong in all aspects of the game throughout the opening half, with both the offense and defense clicking on all cylinders. Through the first frame, eight different players tallied points for the Ravens. Two of those players, junior guard Isaiah Moore and junior forward Maxwell Zegarowski finished on top of the stat sheet, finishing the night by netting 25 and 20 points respectively.
Zegarowski broke the ice for the Ravens, knocking down the door with a three-pointer from the middle, which didn’t come till 3:05 into the contest. However, it was quickly followed by a driving score for Moore, setting the tone for Franklin Pierce.
Close to the mid-way point of the first half, sophomore Matt Hofrenning would gave the Ravens their first lead of the night, followed up with simultaneous layup tallies from Brandon Kolek and Derrick Obanor. From that point onward, the Ravens preserved their lead, and took a 36-32 score to the intermission.
Additionally, the Ravens caused frequent problems for the Setters’ offense in the first half, stealing the ball seven times, with three steals belonging to Moore, as well as freshman guard Mohamad Traore.
Pace returned from the break aggressive, closing off many of the Ravens’ scoring chances and turning it into their own success. The Setters mounted a comeback and regain the lead early, scoring seven straight points in less than a minute.
Moore then scored on a drive inside the paint, following up with an and-1 on the next trip down the court. After a response from the Setters, Hofrenning put another log on the fire for Franklin Pierce, scoring five points in a row for himself. Those two players, combined for 12 points in under five minutes. As the time ticked away, the momentum continued to mount for the Ravens.
The final ten minutes were an intense battle between the two squads. At the 11:47 mark of the second half, Pace held a commanding 10-point lead over the Ravens, 60-50. After the tag-team effort between Moore and Hofrenning, the Ravens found themselves within two points with 9:12 left. Freshman Sean Trumper delivered on the momentum shift to tie the game (68-68) and eventually give the Ravens the lead (70-68) on successive layups.
Pace played tug of war with the Ravens for the next two and a half minutes, before Zegarowski was left uncontested at the arc. The forward sent home the go-ahead triple, and in the process drew a shooting foul, where Zegarowski completed the four-point play. Suddenly, Franklin Pierce found themselves in control of the game in the final minute.
In the time remaining, the Ravens capitalized on late free-throws.
The stage is set for the Ravens in the NE10 Championship matchup Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Ravens traveling to Waltham, Mass. to take on the top seed of the Northeast Division, Bentley University.