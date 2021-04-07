EASTON, Mass. — For the second contest in a row, the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team cruised through a Northeast-10 Conference match without dropping a set on Tuesday afternoon. This time, the Ravens went on the road and dealt Stonehill a 7-0 defeat.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0 (3-0 NE10), while Stonehill falls to 0-3 (0-3 NE10).
The Ravens opened play by breezing through three doubles matches to take a 1-0 lead. Second doubles went in the books first, where graduate student Kevin Denecheau and freshman Ivan Bernal blitzed to a 6-1 win.
Franklin Pierce locked up the doubles point at third doubles, as seniors Yuval Barak and Nkrumah Patrick notched a 6-2 win.
Franklin Pierce added a win at third doubles for good measure, as graduate student Felipe Carvalho and sophomore Alejandro Ortiz also tallied a 6-2 win.
Singles play went similarly well for the Ravens. Denecheau put his match to bed first, as he took a 6-1, 6-2 decision at second singles. At sixth singles, it was a 6-2, 6-0 victory for Patrick. Barak then closed out the team match at fifth singles, with a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Franklin Pierce added three more singles wins to complete the 7-0 sweep. At third singles, Bernal won 6-1, 6-0. At fourth singles, it was a 6-3, 6-0 win for Bernal. Lastly, at first singles, Carvalho chalked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, April 8, when they visit Southern New Hampshire at 3 p.m.