MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis program suffered its first defeat of 2021 on Thursday afternoon, dropping a hotly contested, 4-3 affair on the road against Southern New Hampshire.
The victory allowed SNHU to avenge a loss from last week, which had snapped a 38-match winning streak in Northeast-10 Conference play for the Penmen.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 3-1 (3-1 NE10), while SNHU improves to 3-1 (3-1 NE10).
Doubles play was tight, with SNHU ultimately taking two of three to claim the doubles point. Third doubles went final first, with Franklin Pierce’s duo of senior Yuval Barak and sophomore Joel Cladera picking up a 6-4 win. SNHU answered with a 6-4 win of its own at second doubles.
The doubles point thus came down to third doubles, which went all the way to a tiebreak, where SNHU’s duo pulled out a 7-6 (1) triumph.
Things remained dramatic throughout the afternoon as the teams moved through singles play. SNHU extended the lead to 2-0 at fifth singles, and Franklin Pierce answered at third singles. The Penmen pushed the lead out to 3-1 at second singles, and Franklin Pierce answered again, with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win at fourth singles.
For added tension, the final two matches on the board both went to a third set. SNHU struck the decisive blow at sixth singles.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, April 10, when they travel to Bentley for a 2 p.m. start.