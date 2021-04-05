RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team did not drop a set across nine matches on Saturday afternoon, as the Ravens swept away visiting Saint Michael’s, 7-0, in a Northeast-10 Conference contest.
With the win, Franklin Pierce — ranked seventh in this week’s ITA East Region rankings — improved to 2-0 (2-0 NE10), while Saint Michael’s fell to 0-2 (0-2 NE10).
The Ravens opened play by taking all three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. Third doubles went in the book first, as seniors Yuval Barak and Nkrumah Patrick won 6-0.
First and second doubles were both decided by 6-4 scores with graduate student Kevin Denecheau and freshman Ivan Bernal winning second doubles and graduate student Felipe Carvalho and sophomore Alejandro Ortiz took first doubles.
Third and fourth singles both featured identical score lines of 6-2, 6-2, as the Ravens moved to the brink of victory. At third singles, it was Bernal over picking up the win, while sophomore Joel Cladera took care of business at fourth singles. Carvalho notched the decisive point for Franklin Pierce at first singles.
Denecheau faced the sternest test of the day for the Ravens at third singles, but came away with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win at second singles.
Both fifth and sixth singles were clean sweeps at 6-0, 6-0, as Franklin Pierce finished off the 7-0 victory.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, April 6 at Stonehill at 3 p.m.