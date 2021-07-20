GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the second time in as many years, and the fourth time in program history, the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team has had multiple student-athletes earn Academic All-America accolades from College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), according to a press release.
For the first time, it has had multiple players selected to the Academic All-America First Team in the same year. Graduate students Yannik Felber and Carlos Ferrando Felis both earned the accolade, as announced earlier this month by CoSIDA.
It is Felber’s third straight Academic All-America selection, as he was also a First Team selection in 2019-20 and a Second Team honoree in 2018-19. Felis earns his first career Academic All-America honor. The duo became the 12th and 13th Academic All-America recipients all-time for Ravens men’s soccer, as well as the 34th and 35th Academic All-America selections all-time for Franklin Pierce, across all sports.
To be eligible for selection, each student-athlete must own a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average or higher, be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or significant contributor athletically. The Academic All-America teams are voted on by sports information and athletic communication personnel across the nation.
For fall sports during the 2020-21 academic year, criteria was altered to allow student-athletes to be nominated based on their career body of work, rather than just their statistics from the current year. This temporary change was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A management major with a 3.96 grade-point average, Felber has played in 52 games, including 36 starts, over four years with the Ravens. He has tallied 47 points on 20 goals and seven assists, and has put home six game-winning goals along the way. Felber has recorded 100 career shots, including 55 on goal. He was a Northeast-10 Conference All-Rookie Team pick in 2017.
Felis, an All-Region pick and the NE10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, carries a 3.98 GPA as a health sciences major. A key cog on the back line, he has started 22 of the 24 games the Ravens have played since he arrived on campus. Felis has put away three goals, including one game-winner, to tally six career points on 14 shots (eight on goal).