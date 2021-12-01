For the second straight season, the coaches of the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team have been selected as the East Region Coaching Staff of the Year by United Soccer Coaches, as announced on Tuesday by the organization.
A total of 60 staffs across the nation were recognized, as United Soccer Coaches bestowed regional Coaching Staff of the Year honors across all three NCAA divisions and the NAIA, for both men’s and women’s soccer.
The Ravens’ staff, along with the other 59 honorees, will all be lauded at the College Coaches Awards Ceremony at the United Soccer Coaches Convention, on Jan. 20.
Headed by Ruben Resendes, Franklin Pierce’s coaching staff also features Brendan Pacheco, Dominik Machado, Tyler Silva and David Walsh.
The quintet has steered the Ravens to a 20-1-0 mark, Northeast-10 Conference regular season and tournament titles, and an appearance in the third round of the NCAA Championship, as they host Millersville at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Franklin Pierce has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the country this fall, and has settled in at No. 4 amid its deep postseason run.
Resendes and his staff will be considered for National Coaching Staff of the Year honors, alongside the regional Staffs of the Year from each of the other seven NCAA Division II regions.