RINDGE — A quartet of All-East Region First Team selections highlighted a collection of five Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Region selections for the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team, as announced last week by D2CCA.
Junior Kosta Maniatis and graduate students Javier Nemesio Garcia, Jonas Cervera Anchel and Carlos Ferrando Felis all landed on the All-East Region First Team.
Graduate student Alan Kehoe collected Second Team accolades.
Of the five, the only one to previously earn All-Region honors from the D2CCA was Ferrando Felis, who was an All-East First Team pick in 2019.
Ferrando Felis — the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year — has appeared in 15 games for the Ravens, including 14 starts, and anchors a defensive unit which has surrendered only eight goals and 33 shots on goal all season long, including 13 shutouts. At the offensive end of the field, he has scored three times, including two game-winning goals, added an assist to total seven points, and attempted 13 shots.
A member of the defensive midfield and the NE10 Defensive Player of the Year, Nemesio Garcia has also been a part of the defensive unit which has choked off nearly all offense from its opponents on the year. He has tallied six points on two goals and two assists, while appearing in 19 games and making 17 starts. He has attempted six shots along the way.
Maniatis, the NE10 Goalkeeper of the Year, is the backstop of the defensive effort and has played in 18 games, including 17 starts. He has stopped 21 of the 28 shots he has faced, to post a .750 save percentage, a 0.40 goals-against average and a 17-1-0 record with 10 shutouts. His goals-against average is tops in the NE10.
Cervera Anchel is third on the team and tied for 10th in the league in scoring, with 17 points, on four goals and nine assists, while playing 19 games and making 17 starts. His nine assists lead the NE10, and he has attempted 40 shots and scored one game-winning goal along the way.
Kehoe is another member of the defensive corps, who has started 18 games for the Ravens. He has scored one goal, which was a game-winner, and added a pair of assists for four points, while attempting seven shots.
The Ravens (20-1-0) are back in action on Thursday as they host the third round of the NCAA Championship at Sodexo Field. Franklin Pierce will take on Millersville at 10 a.m.
Martikainen named to All-East Second Team
RINDGE — Freshman Aino Martikainen of the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team has earned All-East Region Second Team honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), as announced last week by the organization.
It is her first career All-Region selection.
An All-Northeast-10 Conference First Team and All-Rookie Team selection earlier in the fall, Martikainen started all 17 games for the Ravens. She was part of a back line which allowed only 0.67 goals per game on the season. She also emerged as the team’s primary threat on set pieces, with three goals to show for it, including one game-winner, on 17 shot attempts.