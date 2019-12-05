The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team advanced to the Super I Region final with a dramatic 2-1, double-overtime victory over Post University of Waterbury, Conn., playing on a frozen field in Erie, Pa., with snow recently plowed off the turf.
Nationally, it means the Ravens have advanced to the Elite Eight in Division II, as four regional tournaments are being contested around the country.
The match was played Thursday morning at Gannon University’s McConnell Family Stadium, which is hosting the semifinals and final of the 10-team region.
FPU, the region’s fourth seed, will play No. 3 Charleston (West Virginia) in the final Saturday at 2 p.m. in Erie. Charleston upended No. 2 Gannon 3-0 Thursday afternoon.
Javier Garcia Borras scored the game-winner for the Ravens on a penalty kick with only 30 seconds left in the match. Using his left foot, Borras tucked a low shot into the right corner as Post goalkeeper David Mollenthial dove in the opposite direction, trying to guess which way Borras would go. It set off a jubilant FPU celebration near the right corner kick circle.
Both teams scored their only regulation goals in the first half. Yannik Felber scored his ninth goal of the season for FPU on an assist from Borras. Eden Gendler scored for Post in the 16th minute, and neither team scored in the second half.
Clay Thomas played in goal for FPU and made several key saves in the match.
This is the Ravens' first trip to the Elite Eight since 2011.