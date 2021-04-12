RINDGE — On Saturday, the Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team beat Northeast-10 Conference opponent American International College at Sodexo Field, 17-4.
Senior Josh Dorr notched a hat trick, while sophomore Sean Daly led all players with five points, as the Ravens cruised to the victory.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-4 (2-4 NE10), while AIC falls to 0-6 (0-6 NE10).
The Yellow Jackets got the scoring started late in the first quarter, with an unassisted tally from sophomore Stephen Stratton. Following the break, Franklin Pierce evened things up at 13:20 of the second, thanks to freshman Conor Rooney, who scored on a feed from Daly. Daly’s five points matched his career high, and he leads the Ravens in scoring on the season.
AIC would take the lead back at 12:26, but Franklin Pierce answered quickly, to kick off a 5-0 run over the remainder of the second quarter.
The Ravens scored the next 12 goals in all, including two each from Daly, junior Patrick Mulhern, sophomore Owen McCormack, and Alibrandi. Dorr scored all three of his goals during the run.
With a big lead late, head coach Rick Senatore turned to his younger players to close out the win. Freshmen Christian Campbell, Dan Cohen and Andy DeMattio each scored their first career goals in the contest’s latter stages.
While the offense was firing on all cylinders, the Ravens also got a strong performance from freshman goaltender James Heitmiller, who made seven saves on 11 shots faced over 52:33 to pick up the win (2-4). Sophomore Tim Perlin stopped both shots he faced over the final 7:27 to finish things off.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, April 14, when they travel to Assumption for a 3 p.m. start.