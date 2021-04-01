RINDGE — Eight first-half goals proved to be more than enough for Saint Anselm on a rainy Wednesday afternoon at Sodexo Field, as the No. 17 Hawks dealt the Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team a 13-6, Northeast-10 Conference defeat. Franklin Pierce was led by a three-point afternoon from sophomore Sean Daly.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-3 (0-3 NE10), while Saint Anselm improves to 3-0 (3-0 NE10).
Saint Anselm dominated the start of the game, building up a 4-0 lead in the first quarter.
Franklin Pierce scored its first goal of the afternoon, as well as its only of the first half, 3:20 into the second. The Ravens found themselves a man up and got the ball in the stick of Daly. Daly found senior Mike Alibrandi, who then found the back of the net.
Saint Anselm added four straight goals before halftime to double the lead to 8-1 going into the break.
The two teams traded five goals apiece in the second half and the Hawks went on to the 13-6 victory.
Senior Kyle Fortier picked up a team-high five ground balls.
Freshman James Heitmiller got the start in net for Franklin Pierce and piled up 17 saves against 30 shots on goal, but suffered the loss (0-3).
The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, April 3, as they hit the road for a 3 p.m. start at Southern New Hampshire.