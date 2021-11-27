RUTLAND, Vt. — A pair of goals bookending the second period were all that was in it on Friday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team worked off the Thanksgiving carbohydrates with a 2-0 win over Arcadia, on the first day of the Terry Moran Invitational, hosted by Castleton at Spartan Arena.
Junior Josh Kippenhan struck early in the middle frame, while fellow junior Conor Foley added some insurance late in the frame.
Senior Kyle Martin minded the Franklin Pierce net and finished with 22 saves to pick up the win (1-2-0) and notch the Ravens’ first shutout of the season, as well as the second of his career.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-7-0, while Arcadia falls to 1-8-0 in its inaugural season.
Franklin Pierce will play in the championship game of the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s second game, which features Rivier and host Castleton.