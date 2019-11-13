AUBURN, Mass. — In a bit of a Tuesday night slog, the Franklin Pierce University and Anna Maria men’s hockey teams combined for 18 penalties totaling 39 minutes, but could muster only a combined 1-for-18 on the resultant power plays. The contest ended up in a 1-1 draw after a scoreless overtime period at Horgan Arena in Auburn, Mass.
The first period went scoreless, but Franklin Pierce took what would prove to be a costly set of back-to-back penalties at the end of the frame. As a result, Anna Maria carried an extended two-man advantage into the second period, and needed just 20 seconds to capitalize when sophomore forward Sam Cyr-Ledoux eventually knocked the puck in for his second goal of the season.
Despite trading several penalties, there would be no further second-period scoring.
The Ravens would strike for the game-tying goal at the 1:56 mark of the third period, when sophomore defenseman Stephen Jacobs, of Hingham, Mass., flipped a high wrist shot through traffic into the top-right corner for his first collegiate goal.
Each team had a barren man-advantage opportunity in overtime, as the score stayed locked on 1-1 through the final buzzer.
Making his first collegiate start, sophomore goaltender Adam Carman, of Vestal, N.Y., stopped 34 of 35 shots for Franklin Pierce. Fellow sophomore Julius Huset made 32 saves against 33 shots for Anna Maria.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce moves to 1-2-1 on the young season, while Anna Maria now stands at 2-1-2.
The Ravens return to the ice on Saturday when they travel to Massachusetts Dartmouth for a non-conference contest. Opening faceoff is set for 4 p.m. at Hetland Arena in New Bedford, Mass.