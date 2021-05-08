Franklin Pierce men’s golf remains fourth after second day of NCAAs
NORTH EAST, Pa. — Through two rounds at the three-day NCAA Championship Atlantic/East Regional, the Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team is in a heated battle for spots in the national tournament.
The Ravens have put together a two-day total of 616 strokes (+40) and currently sit in the fourth and final qualifying spot, but third through sixth positions are separated by just four shots. The Atlantic/East Regional is being hosted by Mercyhurst University at the par-72 Lake View Country Club, which checks in at 6883 yards.
Graduate student Sam Myers paced the Ravens on Friday, as he improved on his first-round score by four shots and fired a 76 (+4).
Senior Dylan Plis fared one shot better than Thursday with his second-round 77 (+5), while freshman Thomas Hickey showed a four-shot improvement and carded a 79 (+7).
The other two Ravens went in the other direction, as graduate student Liam Donohue fell out of the top-10 with a Friday 79 (+7). Sophomore Michael Sosik dropped from tied-second all the way to tied-34th with a second-round 84 (+12).
It all added up to a second-round 311 (+23) for Franklin Pierce, which was six shots back of their Thursday total, though scores were mostly higher across the board on Friday.
“Our guys battled out there today in tough conditions,” said head coach Tyler Bishop. “We know we left some shots out there, but overall, we played another solid round and are in good position for tomorrow.”
Through two days at the Atlantic/East Regional, Donohue is the lone Raven in the top-20 in the 85-golfer field, as he is tied-16th at 153 (+9), five shots off the lead. Plis is in a tie for 25th at 155 (+11), Myers is tied-29th at 156 (+12), Sosik is in a tie for 34th at 157 (+13), and Hickey sits tied for 56th at 162 (+18).
Atlantic/East Regional competition will conclude Saturday at Lake View Country Club.