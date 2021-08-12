Junior Riley Fenoff of the Franklin Pierce University cross country and track and field program has earned Academic All-America Third Team honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
To be eligible for selection, each student-athlete must own a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average or higher, be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or significant contributor athletically. The Academic All-District and All-America teams are voted on by sports information directors in the district and nation, respectively.
It was the second career Academic All-America accolade for Fenoff, who has now landed on the Third Team in both years in which he was eligible. It is the third Academic All-America selection in the history of the Ravens’ track and field/cross country program, with the other being Martin Gradijan in 2017-18. It is the 34th all-time Academic All-America selection for Franklin Pierce as a whole.
Fenoff is a biology major with a perfect, 4.0 GPA. He finished the year ranked among the top 15 in the NE10 in four different events: the 800 meters (1:58.82), the 1500 meters (4:01.11), the 5000 meters (15:37) and the 10,000 meters (34:18). At the NE10 Championships, Fenoff was part of a 4x800-meter relay team which put itself on the podium with a third-place finish (8:02).