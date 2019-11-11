PHILADELPHIA — The Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country team put together one of the strongest outings in program history on Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Championship East Regional in Philadelphia.
The Ravens had four runners earn All-East Region honors by finishing in the top 25, but that was somehow still not enough to earn the team an automatic bid to the national championship race later this month. Franklin Pierce collected only 97 points, which was good for a strong fourth-place finish, but was also 15 points behind Stonehill for the final automatic qualifying spot.
Having four runners earn All-Region honors, and with all four placing in the top 20, was an unprecedented feat in program history. Junior Hugo Arlabosse (Marseille, France) was the first Raven to cross the line. He took 11th for his 10K time of 32:17. He was followed shortly after by graduate student William Rawson (Atherton, England), who ran the course in 32:22 and took 15th. Sophomore Riley Fenoff (Danville, Vt.) took 18th for his 32:26 finish. Then senior Jason Reed (Foxborough, Mass.) crossed in 32:28 to finish 20th. Reed became the first athlete in program history to earn All-Region honors in three consecutive seasons.
Junior Cody Tallent (Bellows Falls, Vt.) crossed the line at 33:10 to earn 33rd and round out Franklin Pierce’s scoring five, as well as the team’s 97 points.
Outside of the scoring five for Franklin Pierce, 66th place went to freshman Zach Aham (Nottingham), who ran the course in 34:25. Finally for the Ravens was junior Antonio Rua (Burrillville, R.I.), whose 34:31 run landed him in 68th.