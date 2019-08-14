Recent Franklin Pierce graduate Bruna Tavares became the Ravens women’s soccer team’s second player to turn professional, joining teammate Marta Turmo after signing with Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino (Madrid CFF) Tuesday.
“I’m very happy and excited about this new chapter in my life,” Tavares said. “Those who know me know my passion for football, so playing professional is like living a dream.
“I can’t wait to play and share with my new teammates all those principles [learned during her college career]. New country, new challenge, new goals, but the same mentality, which is to be the best version of myself every day.”
Tavares, a forward and native of Brazil, followed Franklin Pierce Coach Jonathan Garbar from Monroe College to Rindge, playing her last two collegiate seasons in Rindge. She recorded a team-best 16 assists over those two seasons, finishing in the nation’s top 50 in both years, and improved from one goal her junior year to seven as a senior.
Tavares earned All-East Region Third Team honors in both seasons, and was also named All-Northeast-10 Conference Second Team last fall. She was also named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll in each of her four semesters for finishing with a GPA above 3.0.
“Bruna Tavares began her collegiate career in the humblest of ways; her journey from a small town in Brazil, into junior college, through to Franklin Pierce, and now on to one of the top leagues in the world, is a journey that anyone would be inspired by,” Garbar said. “Bruna’s impact on her teammates, colleagues, coaches and the entire community will resonate far beyond her departure for this next exciting adventure.”
Tavares joins Turmo — a back and four-year teammate of Tavares who also followed Garbar from Monroe to Franklin Pierce, and signed with Madrid CFF in June — in one of the most prestigious women’s soccer leagues in the world: The Spanish Primera Division. Two of Madrid CFF’s opponents, Madrid Atletico and Barcelona, set the world record for attendance at a women’s game with 60,739 this past March.
Madrid CFF is slated to begin its third season in the Primera Division in September.