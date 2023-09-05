The ten-hour bus ride was worth it for the Franklin Pierce football team, as the Ravens took down the Lake Erie College Storm 26-10 on Saturday in Painesville, Ohio. For the first time in program history, the Ravens kicked off their season with an opening game victory.
The opening drives from both teams brought on a flood of cheers and emotions. Lake Erie quarterback Xeavier Bullock threw a 49-yard missile to Jovohn Tucker, but Franklin Pierce University junior Harrison Barjolo forced the fumble which went out of the end zone resulting in a touchback and turnover to the Ravens. From the Raven’s own 20-yard line, redshirt freshman quarterback Adrian Parker threw a 31-yard pass to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Antonio Smickle Jr., followed by a 41-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Austyn Howe. After two deep passes, sophomore running back Andrew Meleski finished the job with a four-yard punch into the end zone.
Franklin Pierce wasted no time in the second quarter when just four seconds in, Meleski ran for a one yard touchdown marking his second of the game and put FPU up 13-0.
Both teams traded possessions several times through the second quarter when finally the Storm responded with a 74-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard pass to Lake Erie’s Jovohn Tucker. With the extra point the Ravens lead 13-7.
The Ravens responded for a solid drive fueled by Howe, who caught three passes for 54 yards. Sophomore Alex Benitez finished the job with one yard run into the end zone. With the extra point the Ravens went up 20-7 to close out the half.
The Ravens picked up where they left off scoring one minute into the second half. Parker snapped the ball from the shotgun, stepped back and launched a pass deep over the middle. Again, Howe brought in the long ball crossing into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown. Nolan Startzell came back into for the successful extra point, giving the Ravens the 26-7 lead.
The last sign of life from the Lake Erie Storm was a successful field goal, neither team scored in the third or fourth quarter.
The Franklin Pierce Ravens next game will be against the American International Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.