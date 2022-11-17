MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University football team saw five players honored by the Northeast-10 Conference, including three All-Conference selections.
Graduate student running back EJ Burgess, junior defensive lineman Chris Yeboah and junior defensive back Tyvarius Daniels all earned All-NE10 Second Team accolades, while freshman punter Alex Benitez and freshman wide receiver Austyn Howe were named to the NE10 All-Rookie Team.
Burgess earned his second straight All-NE10 selection, as he was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, while Daniels was previously named to the All-Rookie Team in 2019. The other three Ravens all earned their first career NE10 recognition.
Burgess appeared in all 10 games for the Ravens and led the team in rushing this fall, with 525 yards on 143 carries (3.7 yards per rush), good for an average of 52.5 yards per game, and found the end zone twice along the way. He also mixed in 16 receptions for 90 yards, to finish with a team-best 615 all-purpose yards (61.5 yards per game).
Yeboah chalked up seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss on the season, numbers which were good for fourth and tied-sixth in the NE10, respectively, as he led the Ravens in both categories. He recorded 34 tackles (18 solo), for an average of 3.4 per game while appearing in all 10 games. Yeboah forced a team-high three fumbles on the season, and was one of just six players in the NE10 to force more than two.
Daniels also appeared in all 10 games and recorded four interceptions, which tied him for second in the Conference. He recorded 82 interception return yards, including one touchdown, and broke up two other passes as well. Daniels was the team’s third-leading tackler, with 55 tackles (30 solo), good for an average of 5.5 per game. He recorded three tackles for loss. Daniels also mixed in six kick returns for 110 yards and one punt return for 31 yards on special teams.
Special teams was where Benitez did most of his work this fall. The freshman punted 65 times — tied for most in the NE10 — and averaged 34.7 yards per punt. He put 11 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line and forced 18 fair catches, against just one touchback. Benitez uncorked a season-long and program-record punt of 71 yards at Assumption on Oct. 9. He also rushed 58 times for 220 yards (3.8 yards per rush) and a touchdown, and caught seven passes for 37 yards.
Howe chalked up 15 receptions while playing in all 10 games during his debut season, and was second on the team with 278 receiving yards. He led the team with 18.5 yards per catch and scored one touchdown. The 278 yards were good enough to put Howe third on the team in all-purpose yards as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.