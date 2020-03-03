Senior first baseman Jonel Ozuna of the Franklin Pierce University baseball team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week, for the week ending on March 1.
Ozuna batted .444 and had an OPS of 1.837, over nine at-bats (4-for-9) as the Ravens went 1-2 at Adelphi University over the weekend. He hit one double and two home runs in the three games, scored six times and drove in four runs while drawing four walks. Ozuna did the bulk of his damage in Saturday’s win over the Panthers, when he went 3-for-3, drew three walks, hit two home runs, scored five times and drove in four runs in a 20-17 FPU win.
Through eight games on the young season, Ozuna is hitting .323 with two doubles and two home runs.
The Ravens (4-4) return to the field on Friday, when they open a seven-game trip to Cary, N.C., at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. Franklin Pierce will take on Molloy at 11:30 a.m., followed by a game against West Chester at 3 p.m.