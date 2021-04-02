RINDGE — Back on the field for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team filled up the net early and often on Thursday at Sodexo Field.
Freshman Anna Beck scored twice in her collegiate debut, while sophomore Meghan Winn added a goal and an assist, as the Ravens rolled over Keene State in non-conference play, 6-0.
With the win, Franklin Pierce opens its abbreviated spring season at 1-0, while Keene State falls to 0-2. It marked the first-ever meeting between the Division II Ravens and the Division III Owls.
The Ravens built up a 5-0 lead by halftime, scoring the sixth goal early in the third quarter.
Senior Olivia Barnes (1-0) played the first three quarters in net to pick up the win for Franklin Pierce, after she stopped all three shots she faced. Sophomore MacKenzie Potvin finished off the shutout, as she turned aside the only shot she faced in the fourth quarter.
Freshmen Molly Edmark (0-2) and Victoria Watson alternated periods in front of the Keene State cage. Edmark made four saves against eight shots over the first and third quarters and suffered the loss. Watson stopped three of five shots in the second and fourth frames.
Next, Keene State makes a trip to Henniker to take on New England College (9-10, 4-3 NECC in 2019) on Friday, April 9 at 4 p.m.
This is currently the only game a young Franklin Pierce team had scheduled on the spring slate.