SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A pair of third-quarter goals were the only scoring at Abdow Field on Thursday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team hit the road and dealt American International a 2-0 loss in non-conference play.
Sophomore Alicia Hottleman scored both goals, in a span of just 77 seconds. Senior Olivia Barnes made seven saves to record the shutout.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-0, while AIC opens its abbreviated campaign at 0-1.
After a scoreless first half, Hottleman took care of all the offense in less than two minutes. The first came in the 43rd minute, off of a corner play. Her first attempt was turned aside by AIC sophomore Taylor Wildes, but she banged the rebound to the back of the net to put the Ravens on the board.
Hottleman struck again just 1:17 later, in the 44th minute. This time, freshman Julia Rooijakkers eventually dished the ball off to the left side for Hottleman, who was able to brush it past Wildes to double the lead.
The game was fairly even statistically, though neither offense was particularly inspiring. Franklin Pierce posted a 14-13 advantage in shot attempts, while AIC held a 7-6 edge in shots on goal. The Ravens earned eight penalty corners, to five for AIC.
Barnes (2-0) turned aside all seven shots she faced to post her sixth career shutout.