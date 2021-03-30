WEXFORD, PA — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team had 11 student-athletes named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Academic Squad, as announced in recent weeks by the NFHCA.
Furthermore, freshman Claire Stewart was named as a Scholar of Distinction by the NFHCA, while the team earned the NFHCA’s National Academic Team Award.
In addition to Stewart, the following 10 players earned National Academic Squad accolades:
Senior Olivia Barnes;
Freshman Silver Clukey;
Sophomore Christine Jarowicz;
Freshman Alannah Johnson;
Junior Annabel Lee;
Freshman Julia Rooijackkers;
Sophomore Gabi Sturgeon;
Senior Nicole Thibeault;
Freshman Emma Thompson;
Sophomore Meghan Winn.
To be eligible for selection to the National Academic Squad, a student-athlete must have posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 or higher through the fall semester. In addition, the Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes carrying GPAs of 3.90 or higher.
The Ravens earned the National Academic Team Award — which requires a team GPA of 3.0 or higher — for the 15th time overall, and the sixth year in a row.
Keene State field hockey earns NFHCA academic team honor
BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced 147 programs, including Keene State College, earned the 2020 NFHCA Division III National Academic Team Award.
The NFHCA National Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2020-21 school year.