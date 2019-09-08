RINDGE — Just a minute and 13 seconds into their inaugural Division II season, the Franklin Pierce Ravens were forced into a safety by Wesley College after the opening kickoff pinned them inside their own 10-yard line. It was the start of what would be a tough introduction into Division II play for Franklin Pierce — a 69-0 drubbing.
Wesley, a Division III program, had more than enough experience and talent to push around Franklin Pierce, which a year ago was playing Sprint Football.
Wesley tacked on a touchdown with 8:16 left to go in the first quarter, a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-8.
Franklin Pierce was pinned deep again for their third drive, which started at their own 14. After another Ravens three-and-out, Wesley again capitalized on good field position. A 41-yard drive was capped off by a 5-yard touchdown as Wesley QB David Marocco and receiver Ruhann Peele hooked up for their second scoring connection of the day.
After a fumbled punt by Wesley sophomore Dominick Williams, the Ravens took over with their best field position of the day at the Wolverine’s 42-yard line. However, after driving to the 23, Ravens quarterback Dylan McDermott threw his first interception of the season to end the threat.
Wesley capitalized on the turnover with a 10-yard run by freshman Jeremy D’Aguiar just a minute and 35 seconds into what was a painful second quarter for Franklin Pierce. Wesley would add another touchdown midway through the quarter to make it 30-0, on a 1-yard touchdown run by backup senior quarterback Jon Mullin.
The scoring-fest would continue as senior running back Marcellus Pack punched the ball in from 8 yards out after a Franklin Pierce turnover in its own end to make it 37-0.
It only took Wesley 47 seconds to score again — on a 32-yard touchdown catch by sophomore Mike Credle. Peele and Marocco would connect for a third time at the end of the half for another touchdown, capping off a 35-point second quarter with Wesley up 51-0.
Wesley’s opening drive of the second half took four minutes and 54 seconds, resulting in a 24-yard field goal by senior Nick Bruhn. The Wolverines scored again, less than two minutes later, on a 50-yard run by sophomore running back Xavier Drummond. After a missed extra point, the Wolverines had compiled a 60-0 advantage.
Bruhn would add another field goal again from 24 yards out to extend Wesley’s lead to 63-0 in the final quarter. Freshman running back Leroy Pendleton added another touchdown with 9:53 left. Another missed extra point left the game at 69-0.
It was a harsh introduction to the Northeast-10 Conference's newest member, especially in the trenches. Whether it was McDermott or fellow freshman Drew Campanale at quarterback, Franklin Pierce’s O-line struggled to provide adequate pass protection and could not generate holes for the running backs. Franklin Pierce had a net of 26 total yards for the game, amassing 15 pass yards and 11 rush yards respectively.
The team’s defensive line didn't fair much better. The Ravens’ defense gave up 297 rushing yards and 544 yards in all. Wesley simply dominated from start to finish, never letting up on the gas pedal.
The Ravens will have a large hill to climb going forward in their first season, but head coach Russell Gaskamp said Saturday will end up being beneficial to the team. He previously acknowledged the challenges that will come along with starting a new program. Gaskamp said he and the team will analyze the film so they can find what they want to grow on. Taking baby steps is something he says the team will have to focus on throughout the season, especially with the youth on the team.
“We have such a young group of guys. Literally just seven players are upperclassmen. It’s going to be a long work in progress but we are going to build this team up,” said Gaskamp. “Our guys had the right attitude throughout the course of the entire game.”
A few bright spots in the loss were running back K.O. Gaskin, punter Harchdy Souffrance, and defensive back Ishmael Johnson.
Gaskin was the team’s lead back with 10 rushing attempts for 16 yards. Called upon to punt the football 11 times, Souffrance sent the ball downfield for 341 total yards with a 28.5 yards per punt average. He can still work on sending the ball deeper, but overall, a strong first game from the freshman. Johnson piled up a team high 10 total tackles, four unassisted.
“The great thing is these guys want to bounce back,” Gaskamp said. “They want to get back on the practice field immediately and get ready for next week. And a football team always has its most growth from Week 1 to Week 2. Every team I’ve ever coached has been that way.”
If nothing else, the atmosphere for the Ravens' first Division II home contest at Sodexo Field was a plus.
“The fans came out, they were great today,” said Gaskamp. “Obviously we didn’t play very well, but they stuck it out. They were very supportive.”
The larger hope, he said, is that the team is able to create a family-friendly environment for the community that will extend to the whole Monadnock Region. Toward that end, the university has already set up a tailgating section and has organized a band to play on game days.
Gaskamp exclaimed, “We want to make this an atmosphere that people know they can come out and have a great time on Saturday and enjoy the pageantry of college football!”
Franklin Pierce next takes on Curry College Sept. 14 at noon in Rindge. Game-day information and tickets are available at fpuravens.com.