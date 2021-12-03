RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team saw its season come to a disappointing end Thursday in the third round of Super Region 1 of the NCAA Championship at Sodexo Field.
The Ravens, who hosted the tournament and held the top seed, dominated the run of play throughout the proceedings but were stuck with a 1-1 (2 OT) draw against fourth-seeded Millersville (Pa.), which left the fate of the season resting on a penalty-kick shootout. Millersville would not miss in the shootout, and came up with one save as well, which was enough to see the Marauders through to the national quarterfinal.
Following the draw, the Ravens saw their campaign, and the 22nd NCAA Championship appearance in program history, come to a close at 20-1-1.
Meanwhile, Millersville now stands at 15-5-2 and advances to Saturday’s Super Region 1 title game, which will also serve as a national quarterfinal. The Marauders will square off with second-seeded Charleston (W.V.) at 1 p.m. at Sodexo Field. For its part, Charleston played to a goalless draw with sixth-seeded Davis and Elkins on Thursday, before advancing on penalties as well, 0-0 (3-0).
The Ravens went with a familiar face in net on Thursday, as junior Kosta Maniatis saved two of the three shots he faced on the way to the draw (17-1-1). His opposite was junior Bobby Bosch (10-2-2), who recorded eight saves against nine shots in the contest.
The Ravens found themselves in the driver’s seat following the opening kick, and earned four early shots, two of which forced saves out of Bosch. Against the run of play, Millersville scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute, off of a corner kick from the left wing. Junior Spencer Shortt’s corner drove through the box and found freshman Aaron Maynard on the far post, and the latter tapped the ball home for his third goal of the year. Millersville’s 1-0 lead would hold into halftime, with both teams unable to gain steam for the rest of the half.
It would take the Ravens less than three minutes to respond after the second half began. Freshman Braudilio Rodrigues played a give-and-go on the left wing to Marco Valero. Valero completed the play, passing through to Rodrigues on a run. Rodrigues’ low cross found graduate student Antonio Santos Ferreira out front, and he drilled home his seventh of the year from there, to bring the match level at 1-1. The Ravens continued to pepper Bosch with shots through the remainder of the half and forced four more saves out of the Marauders’ netminder before full time came with the score still even at a goal apiece.
Extra time was largely uneventful, with Rodrigues recording the only shot on goal. Both sides played conservatively, particularly Millersville, which ultimately forced the match to be decided in penalty kicks.
The Ravens swapped keepers for the shootout, as they opted to place graduate student Andrea Scapolo in goal. Drama ensued in the second round, during senior Matteo Adiletta’s attempt. The shot was saved by Scapolo, but the assistant referee ruled he had jumped early off his line. The call gave Adiletta a second attempt, which he emphatically buried. Rodrigues’ attempt in the third round was saved by Bosch, which stood as the match’s decisive moment, as every other shot was made.
Sophomore Bob Hennessey provided the final nail for Millersville, as he drove his shot beyond Scapolo’s reach and into the lower-right corner.