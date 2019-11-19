RINDGE — Ranked 18th nationally, the Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team has secured a trip to the NCAA Division II soccer tournament for the first time since the 2016 season with an at large selection Monday night.
The Ravens (13-3-2) are seeded fourth in the 10-team Super Region 1. They will host a regional game for the first time since 2011 as they face the region’s fifth-seeded team, Wilmington (Del.) University (17-2-1), Saturday at 6 p.m. at Sodexo Field in Rindge.
“I’m happy for the boys, it’s been our goal from day one last January to be back in the NCAA Tournament,” FPU Coach Ruben Resendes said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to play at home this weekend in front of our awesome fans, friends, and family. The reality is, it’s so competitive both in the conference and around the region that it’s getting more and more difficult to make the tournament and we’re very grateful for the opportunity to represent the [Northeast-10] conference and continue to play this late in the fall.”
FPU last appeared in the NCAAs in 2016 and suffered a 3-2 defeat in overtime to Merrimack College. It earned a first-round bye back in 2011 and shut out Saint Thomas Aquinas 5-0 on Sodexo Field. The Ravens are in search of their second NCAA Division II National Championship, a feat they accomplished in 2007.
In other Super 1 Region play, No. 8 seeded Millersville University and No. 9 seeded Post University will duel on Thursday for the right to face No. 1-seeded and No. 6 nationally-ranked Adelphi University Saturday to round out the pod. The FPU-Wilmington winner will face the Adelphi/Millersville/Post survivor in the third round Dec. 5 or 6.