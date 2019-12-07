SYOSSET, N.Y. — On the road for the first time in just shy of a month, the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team surrendered 22 shots on goal in picking up its fourth straight win Friday, 3-1 at Long Island University’s Iceworks rink.
Freshman forward Katelyn Brightbill notched the game-winner late in the second period, while junior forward Haley Parker added a goal and an assist, and senior defenseman Bridgette Prentiss dished out a pair of assists. Goalie Emme Ostrander stopped 21 shots.
With the win, Franklin Piece improves to 11-3-0 overall and 6-2-0 in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance. LIU falls to 4-10-0, 4-3-0 in the conference. The two teams meet again Saturday at LIU’s other home rink — the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. — at 4:15 p.m.