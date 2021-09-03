The Franklin Pierce University cross country program has had both its men’s and women’s teams earn regional rankings from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ahead of the upcoming season, which begins Friday. The men occupy the fifth spot in the East Region, while the women are ninth, according to a press release.
On the men’s side, perennial Northeast-10 Conference powers American International and Southern Connecticut State occupy the top two spots in the East Region rankings, respectively. Roberts Wesleyan, the defending East Region champion from 2019, sits third, while Stonehill is fourth, in front of the Ravens in fifth. Behind Franklin Pierce, Wilmington (Del.), Southern New Hampshire, Assumption, Adelphi and Jefferson round out the 10-team rankings, in that order.
As for the women, Southern New Hampshire leads the way and Roberts Wesleyan is second, just ahead of defending East Region champ Stonehill in third. Adelphi and Saint Anselm fill out the top five, in front of Southern Connecticut State in sixth, Assumption in seventh and Felician in eighth. The Ravens occupy the ninth spot, while Bentley rounds out the top 10.
The last time a full cross country season was conducted, in 2019, the Ravens men’s team placed fourth at the East Regional, while the women took ninth.
Franklin Pierce opens its season on Friday at the Mount St. Mary’s 5K Duals.