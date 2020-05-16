Franklin Pierce baseball senior right-handed pitcher Derek Duffy was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team.
With this recognition, Duffy will also advance to the Academic All-America ballot.
To be eligible for selection, Duffy had to own a 3.30 cumulative GPA, be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or contribute to his team’s success.
These awards are voted on by sports information directors throughout the district and nation.
Because of the shortened year, the spring season criteria was altered to allow student-athletes to be nominated based on their work throughout their academic career, rather than just 2020.
Duffy was an All-East Region Second Team selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association last season as a junior. He was a Northeast-10 All-Rookie team selection in 2017. Throughout his Franklin Pierce career Duffy has made 34 appearances, including 15 starts. In 118.1 innings pitched, the pitcher has struck out 114, walked 15 and posted a 11-5 record with a 3.04 ERA.
Duffy plans to return to the Ravens’ program next season.