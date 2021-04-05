Franklin Pierce baseball earns weekend sweep
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team took care of business in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader at Dr. Arthur and Martha Pappas Field.
The Ravens finished off a four-game weekend sweep of Assumption in Northeast-10 Conference play. In the first game of the doubleheader, graduate student right-hander Derek Duffy piled up 10 strikeouts and senior Jonel Ozuna drove in four runs in a 6-4 victory.
In the second game, junior Jake Miller went 4-for-4 and drove in two to lead the way in a 5-2 win.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce has won five in a row and improves to 9-2 (6-2 NE10), while Assumption falls to 2-4 (2-4 NE10).
In the first game, the Ravens opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Graduate student Tyler Patane reached with a two-out infield single and raced all the way around to score on a double into the gap in left-center by Ozuna, who drove in 11 runs over the four-game series with the Greyhounds.
Assumption briefly went out front with a run in the top of the fifth, but the lead was short-lived, as Franklin Pierce surged out front for good in the home half of the inning.
Duffy (1-0) threw five innings on the mound for the Ravens. He allowed three runs on seven hits, did not issue a walk and struck out 10, marking his fourth career double-digit strikeout performance.
Senior left-hander Patrick Hannon allowed one run on one hit, walked one and struck out one in the seventh to notch his first save of the season.
In game two, Assumption jumped out front with single runs in the first and second.
But Franklin Pierce got all it needed in the next frame, with a three-run bottom of the third.
The crimson and grey added a run in the fifth to create the 5-2 final.
Graduate student Shawn Babineau (1-0) sputtered early, but then settled in to get through seven innings on the hill. He allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out five. Senior right-hander Jack Wallace threw the final two innings, did not allow a run on two hits and struck out three to pick up his first save of the season.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday for a midweek affair at home against Saint Anselm at 6 p.m.