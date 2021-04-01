WALTHAM, Mass. — For the second straight trip to Bentley, the Franklin Pierce University baseball team dropped a close first game, and then plated a slew of runs to win the second game of a doubleheader. On Wednesday afternoon, Bentley walked off via wild pitch for a 4-3 win in the first game at DeFelice Field. In the second game, the Ravens hammered out 15 hits against seven Bentley pitchers on the way to an 18-10 victory.
With the split in Northeast-10 Conference play, Franklin Pierce moves to 5-2 (2-2 NE10), while Bentley now stands at 2-2 (2-2 NE10). The two teams split their four-game season series.
The first game of the day was a seven-inning affair, and the two sides were knotted at 3-3 through six. With the score still tied heading for the home half of the seventh, Bentley plated the winning run to walk off with the 4-3 victory.
Earlier in the game, Bentley had taken a 2-0 lead on a two-run single to left in the bottom of the third. Franklin Pierce evened things in the top of the fourth, as junior Jake Miller clubbed a two-run double into left-center. The two teams then traded runs in the fifth, as the Ravens got an RBI single the other way into left field by senior Jonel Ozuna.
In the second game, Franklin Pierce trailed, 10-9, heading into the seventh inning, but then used a loud top of the seventh to take control of the game.
The Ravens plated seven runs on just four hits, as they were helped along by a pair of walks, a wild pitch and a quartet of stolen bases. Graduate student James Boria hit a three-run home run, his first of the season, to left field, which turned a 13-10 lead into a 16-10 one.
The Ravens tacked on single runs in the eighth and ninth to extend the final deficit to 18-10.
The truckload of late runs made a winner out of sophomore Andres Auffant (1-0). The right-hander filled up the strike zone over six innings, as 62 of his 78 pitches went for strikes, but he was ultimately charged with 10 runs (five earned) on 10 hits. Auffant did not issue a walk and struck out three.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action when they host Assumption for a four-game weekend series on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3. Doubleheaders are slated to start at 3 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at Pappas Field in Rindge.