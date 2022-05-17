INDIANAPOLIS — It was a weekend of nervous waiting around for the Franklin Pierce University baseball team, after Tuesday’s first-round exit in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship left the Ravens scoreboard watching, with their NCAA fate in the balance.
When the dust settled, enough things fell their way, and the program earned the 17th NCAA Championship bid in program history, as announced on Sunday night by the NCAA. The Ravens are the No. 6 seed in the East Regional, and will open play at their four-team, double-elimination sub-regional site on Thursday, May 19, against third-seeded Adelphi. Molloy College will serve as host, at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, N.Y.
As was the case in 2019, each region is split into a pair of sub-regionals, with each site conducting either a three- or four-team double-elimination tournament this coming week, Thursday through Saturday. The following week, the advancing teams from each sub-regional within a region will meet, at the higher seed, for a best-of-three Super Regional, on May 27-28. The Super Regional winners will claim the regional trophies and advance to the NCAA Championship National Finals, which are set for June 4-11 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
In the East Region, the second and fourth seeds will assume hosting duties in the coming week, as second-seeded Molloy (36-12) will host a pod of four teams, while fourth-seeded Wilmington (Del.) (31-11) will host a three-team sub-regional. The two teams earned automatic bids as champions of the East Coast Conference and Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, respectively, and are the only non-NE10 teams in the field.
At Molloy, the second-seeded Lions will be joined by third-seeded Adelphi (30-13-2) and seventh-seeded Le Moyne (26-23), as well as sixth-seeded Franklin Pierce (28-15). Adelphi, Le Moyne and Franklin Pierce all earned at-large bids out of the NE10. Thursday’s matchups will feature Molloy against Le Moyne and Adelphi against Franklin Pierce.
At Wilmington, the fourth-seeded Wildcats will play host to top-seeded Southern New Hampshire (41-9) and fifth-seeded Southern Connecticut State (30-13-1). SNHU picked up the automatic bid as NE10 champion, while SCSU made it four at-large bids for the league. Thursday will see Wilmington and SCSU square off at Wilson Field, with the loser to face elimination later in the day against SNHU.
Details on game times and ticket information for Franklin Pierce’s trip to the Molloy sub-regional will be provided as they become available.