EASTON, Mass. — Junior second baseman Randy Flores of the Franklin Pierce University baseball team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week for the week ending on March 21, as announced on Monday afternoon by the Conference office.
In a three-game weekend sweep of American International, Flores went 7-for-14 with four extra-base hits to put together a .500/.563/.929 slash line and a 1.492 OPS. He scored five times in the three games, drove in three runs, drew two walks and stole three bases.
In addition, senior left-hander Patrick Hannon was named to the NE10 Weekly Honor Roll after throwing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to pick up the win out of the bullpen on Saturday.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action this weekend, with back-to-back doubleheaders at Bentley on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28.